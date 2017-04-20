Parties, protests and deals: Pot enthusiasts observe 4/20

SEATTLE — From Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, marijuana enthusiasts observed their 4/20 holiday Thursday with public smoke-outs, parties and, yes, great deals on weed.

The annual celebration of cannabis culture was providing activists an opportunity to reflect on how far they've come — recreational use of marijuana is now legal in eight states and the nation's capital — and on the national political tone, with Trump administration officials reprising talking points from the heyday of the war on drugs.

"We're looking at an attorney general who wants to bring America back into the 1980s in terms of drug policy," said Vivian McPeak, a founder of Hempfest in Seattle. "I'm skeptical they can put the cannabis genie back into the bottle."

President Donald Trump hasn't clarified what his approach to marijuana will be, but Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposes the drug's legalization and this month ordered a review of the government's marijuana policy, which has included a largely hands-off approach in legal marijuana states.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly recently called marijuana "a potentially dangerous gateway drug that frequently leads to the use of harder drugs" — a view long held by drug warriors despite scant evidence of its validity.

This year's 4/20 party follows successful legalization campaigns in California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts, which joined Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington as states that allow recreational marijuana. More than half of all states now allow medical marijuana.

Pot advocates planned to hand out free joints to congressional staffers Thursday. In California, which voted to legalize marijuana last fall, tens of thousands of people were expected at events ranging from marijuana cooking classes to the annual bacchanal in Golden Gate Park.

Pot shops in some legal marijuana states were offering discounts. At least one in Seattle was hosting a block party, and a nearby sex-toy shop was offering a class about how marijuana can improve intimate relations.

Legalization opponents weren't going quietly. Smart Approaches to Marijuana said drug policy experts and elected leaders convened in Atlanta for a summit featuring Barry McCaffrey, the former drug czar under President Bill Clinton, and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

"Smart drug policy starts with science and research, not ideology or profit," McCaffrey said in a news release from the organization. Smart Approaches to Marijuana "embodies this belief by advocating for common-sense laws that protect American families and communities from the social and health consequences of marijuana legalization."