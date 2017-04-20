Police detonate 19th-century cannonball found among antiques

HULL, Mass. — An antiques collector in Massachusetts says he didn't realize he had an explosive 19th-century cannonball sitting in his home until a bomb squad detonated the device.

WFXT-TV reports (http://fox25.com/2oXCqbh ) that Bruce Wescott, of Hull, took the cannonball to a gun store Wednesday trying to sell it. He found the explosive, which he believed to be from the Civil War, in a box of antiques he bought a year earlier but never looked through. He said the owner of the gun store told him the cannonball was potentially dangerous and asked him to leave.