President Trump welcomes Sarah Palin to White House
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has hosted former Alaska governor Sarah Palin at a White House dinner with musicians Ted Nugent and Kid Rock.
Palin posted photos on social media and her
The Wednesday dinner was not on the president's public schedule. The White House said it was a private dinner and provided no further details.
Palin said the "dinner was beyond superb." She thanked "the outstanding White House staff, chefs, Secret Service, and of course the President for making it such a special evening."
