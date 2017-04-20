Prosecutor can't use some statements in Michigan shootings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Prosecutors cannot use some statements made by a Michigan man who is charged with killing six people in between picking up riders for Uber.

Judge Alexander Lipsey said Thursday that Kalamazoo police were too aggressive when Jason Dalton indicated that he didn't want to talk about a series of shootings in the Kalamazoo area in February 2016.

But the judge also says separate statements made to state police can be used as evidence at Dalton's trial, which is scheduled to begin in June.

Dalton is charged with murder and attempted murder. Investigators have quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him on the night of the shootings.