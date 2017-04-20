Regulators sue Ocwen Financial, say it mishandled mortgages

NEW YORK — State and federal authorities are suing Ocwen Financial Corp., saying the company botched the handling of millions of mortgage accounts.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that Ocwen generated errors in borrowers' accounts, failed to credit payments, illegally foreclosed on homeowners, and charged borrowers for add-on products without their consent. The CFPB, the state of Florida, and other state agencies are suing Ocwen or are issuing cease-and-desist orders against the company.

Ocwen is one of the nation's largest non-bank mortgage lenders, focusing mostly on subprime and delinquent mortgages. It serviced 1.4 million loans worth roughly $209 billion. Its shares fell 40 per cent after the regulators' action was announced.