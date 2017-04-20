Saskatchewan can't give Catholic schools money for non-Catholic students: court

YORKTON, Sask. — A judge says the Saskatchewan government doesn't have the legal right to give Catholic schools funding for students who aren't Catholic.

Justice Donald Layh's ruling stems from a lawsuit over the province's policy of funding separate schools based solely on student enrolment without regard to the religious affiliation of the students.

The dispute involved the public Good Spirit School Division, the Christ the Teacher Catholic Separate School Division and the provincial government.

The ruling notes there is a growing number of non-Catholic students attending Catholic schools in the province.

Layh says the government's laws and regulations that allow such funding violate the Charter of Rights.