Secret Service limits sidewalk access south of White House
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service says it is restricting public access to a sidewalk south of the White House to make it harder for people to get onto the grounds.
The agency says restrictions will help officers respond to potential hazards, including fence jumpers. The latest fence-jumper was a California man who was on the grounds last month for about 17 minutes before being discovered.
The changes went into effect late Wednesday. They include sidewalks, roadways and parkland areas between the south fence of the White House and E Street NW between West Executive Avenue and East Executive Avenue.
The agency says the changes are part of a review of security measures at the White House complex. Spokeswoman Cathy Milhoan says the Secret Service has to balance security with public access.
