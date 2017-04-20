The Latest: Hospital: Seattle officer in critical condition

SEATTLE — The Latest on the shooting of two police officers in Seattle (all times local):

3 p.m.

Hospital officials say that contrary to earlier reports, one of the two Seattle police officers shot responding to a robbery is in critical condition.

Harbourview Medical Center identified the shooting victims as a 42-year-old female officer who was listed in satisfactory condition and a 30-year-old male in critical condition.

The male officer's injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police officials and the Seattle Police Foundation previously reported that the injuries were minor.

___

2:40 p.m.

Seattle police say one suspect has significant injuries and another has been taken in to custody after two police officers were shot responding to a robbery downtown.

Authorities said Thursday that investigators were searching for a third person involved in the incident.

One female officer and one male were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, Chief Kathleen O'Toole tells reporters the injuries were minor.

The Seattle Times reported that the shootings followed a robbery at a convenience store.

___

2:02 p.m.

Seattle police say two police officers have been shot responding to a downtown robbery.

Chief Kathleen O'Toole tells reporters the injuries appear minor.