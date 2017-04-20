The Latest: Colorado rejects attempt to ban pot churches

DENVER — The Latest on the 4/20 marijuana celebrations (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Colorado lawmakers have rejected a last-minute proposal to ban marijuana churches where users can congregate inside and smoke pot.

The House vote came Thursday on the 4/20 holiday after it debated whether to try stamping out attempts to use religious freedoms to open places where marijuana users can gather.

Opponents from both parties said telling churches how to worship is a "slippery slope."

The International Church of Cannabis was set to open Thursday in a century-old building in a tony Denver neighbourhood .

The former Mount Calvary Apostolic Church has traditional church features outside and psychedelic paintings inside.

It's illegal in Colorado to consume marijuana indoors in places considered public.

___

10:10 a.m.

From Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., to Hippie Hill in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, marijuana enthusiasts are observing their 4/20 holiday with public smoke-outs, parties and, yes, great deals on weed.

The annual celebration of cannabis culture is providing activists an opportunity to reflect on how far they've come, with the recreational use of marijuana legal now in eight states and the nation's capital — but also on the national political tone, with Trump administration officials reprising talking points from the heyday of the war on drugs.

Advocates planned to hand out free joints to Congressional staffers Thursday afternoon. In California, which voted to legalize marijuana last fall, tens of thousands were expected at events ranging from marijuana cooking classes to the annual bacchanal in Golden Gate Park.