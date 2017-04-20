The Latest: Officials refuse to release Hernandez records

BOSTON — The Latest on the apparent suicide in prison of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Massachusetts prison officials, state police and prosecutors have declined to release any records related to Aaron Hernandez's apparent suicide in prison.

The officials are citing their ongoing investigation into the ex-NFL star's death, which was discovered early Wednesday morning.

They have yet to release the incident report, officers' logs, video footage from the area around Hernandez's cell and other details about prison protocol, despite repeated requests from The Associated Press.

Correction Department spokesman Christopher Fallon says the agency won't comment until the investigation is completed. State police spokesman Dave Procopio also cites the "active" investigation.

Jose Baez, Hernandez's attorney in his recent double murder trial, has also declined further comment.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 slaying. He was acquitted last week in the Boston double murder case.

___

11:45 a.m.

One of Aaron Hernandez's lawyers says the ex-NFL star spoke with his fiancee hours before his apparent suicide in prison.

The Boston Globe says Hernandez attorney Ronald Sullivan wrote in an email Thursday that the former New England Patriots tight end was on the phone with Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez about seven hours before he was found hanging in his Massachusetts cell early Wednesday.

The couple had a 4-year-old daughter together. Hernandez blew kisses to the girl two days before his acquittal in a double-murder case.

Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 slaying.

Hernandez's body was released to the Faggas Funeral Home in Watertown, Massachusetts, after an autopsy.

Owner Nicole Faggas tells the Globe there are no plans to hold services there. She says the body will be shipped to another location, but she declined to say where.

___

12:10 a.m.

Aaron Hernandez's death in prison — just days after the former NFL star was cleared of additional murder charges — remains shrouded in mystery.

Why now? Is there more to the story? What happens to his estate?

Authorities offered few answers after the 27-year-old Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.