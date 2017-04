The Latest: Man charged in fatal shooting of Oklahoma deputy

GUTHRIE, Okla. — The Latest on the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma sheriff's deputy (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A man suspected of fatally shooting an Oklahoma deputy is now charged with first-degree murder.

Online court records show 45-year-old Nathan LeForce was charged Thursday in Logan County with murder, larceny of a vehicle and armed robbery.

Court records don't list an attorney for him, and he remains jailed.

LeForce is charged in Tuesday's shooting of Logan County deputy David Wade, who was serving an eviction notice at a home near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say LeForce took Wade's patrol vehicle and drove to a convenience store, where he stole a car that was found abandoned near Guthrie. LeForce was later found and arrested near Guthrie.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said earlier Thursday that the gun used in the shooting has not been found.

___

10 a.m.

The OSBI said Thursday that a search team is looking for the gun used in Tuesday's shooting of Logan County deputy David Wade.

Wade was shot several times, including in the face, as he served an eviction notice near Mulhall, about 50 miles north of Oklahoma City.

