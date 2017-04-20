The Latest: Pence praises Indonesia's moderate form of Islam

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Latest on U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence's trip to Asia (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence has reaffirmed the importance what he says is the strategic partnership between the United States and the world's most populous Muslim nation, Indonesia.

After meeting with Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo, he says Indonesia and the U.S. are both democracies and share the same values.

He praised Indonesia for the moderate from of Islam it practices and said the two countries would continue to co-operate on combating terrorism.