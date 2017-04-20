The Latest: St. Louis gas company grieves over shooting

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the fatal shooting of two utility workers in St. Louis (all times local):

2 p.m.

The St. Louis natural gas company Laclede Gas says it is "heartbroken" after two employees were killed in what police believe was a random shooting.

Police say two male employees were working in a western St. Louis neighbourhood around 11:15 a.m. Thursday when a man walked up and shot both of them before turning the gun on himself. Their names have not been released.

A motive is not known.

Laclede Gas says in a statement that the company is "shocked and grieving," and working with police.

St. Louis has one of the nation's highest murder rates, and new Mayor Lyda Krewson, who took office this week, has pledged to make fighting violence one of her top priorities.

___

1:30 p.m.

St. Louis police say a gunman has opened fire on two utility workers, killing both of them, before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on the western edge of the city. Police say it's unclear why the gunman shot two Laclede Gas employees working in residential neighbourhood .

Names of the victims and the shooter have not been released. Authorities say one worker was in his 20s, the other in his 50s.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson says the victims were working when the suspect "walked up and started shooting at them before turning the gun on himself."