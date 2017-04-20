Trump says shooting in Paris looks like 'terrorist attack'
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says Thursday's fatal shooting in Paris "looks like another terrorist attack."
Paris police say a gunman has killed a police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.
It was unclear how Trump concluded that terrorism may have been a factor. Paris police haVE yet to announce a motive,
Trump is also offering condolences from the U.S. to the people of France.
He calls the attack a "terrible thing" and says "it never ends." He says people must be strong and vigilant.
The attack came three days before the first round of balloting in France's presidential election.