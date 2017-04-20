News / World

US envoy: Iran and Hezbollah want to destabilize the Mideast

A Hezbollah officer, who identified himself as Ehab, top left, explains to journalists about the defensive measures established by the Israeli forces to prevent against any Hezbollah infiltration into Israel, at the Lebanese-Israeli border near the village of Labbouneh, south Lebanon, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Hezbollah organized a media tour along the border with Israel meant to provide an insight into defensive measures established by the Israeli forces along the southern frontier in the past year in preparation for any future conflict. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley is accusing Iran and its ally Hezbollah of conspiring to destabilize the Middle East — a charge "categorically" rejected by Iran's U.N. envoy as propaganda perpetrated by Israel and others in the region.

Haley is the current Security Council president and she asked members for this month's meeting on "The situation in the Middle East including the Palestinian Question" to focus on factors causing conflicts across the region instead of engaging in what she called routine "Israel bashing."

Her targets at Thursday's meeting, where over 50 countries spoke, were Iran and Hezbollah, which she also accused of committing "terrorist attacks across the region" for decades.

But only one of the 14 other council members mentioned Iran while they all talked about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Syria.

