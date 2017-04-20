US surveillance court denied few monitoring requests in 2016

WASHINGTON — The nation's secretive intelligence court says it denied just nine of the more than 1,700 requests it received last year for government surveillance warrants in terrorism and espionage cases.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court says In a report released Thursday that it received 1,752 applications for wiretaps and other surveillance in 2016, up from 1,010 the year before. It says it granted 1,378 of those. Others were partially denied or modified.