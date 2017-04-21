6th-grade girl launches social media dress code protest

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine sixth grader has prompted her middle school to review its dress code after her Instagram posts triggered widespread attention.

Molly Neuner tells WSCH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2plEZ8a) she believes the dress code at Portland's King Middle School is "unfair and sexist." The code prohibits students from wearing "short or tight-fitting skirts or shorts" and also outlaws "thin-strapped tops."

The 11-year-old says sixth graders were told such outfits could be a "distraction" to boys.

Hearing about the code, the girl's mother showed her the #iamnotadistraction hashtag, and Molly showed up at school in a thin-strapped tank top with the hashtag scrawled on her arm.

The protest caught on with other students and brought national attention.