Afghan official: Army compound attacked by gunmen, 1 dead

KABUL — An Afghan official says gunmen wearing white army uniforms have stormed an military compound in the province of Balkh, killing at least one soldier and wounding five others.

Daulat Waziri, spokesman for the Afghanistan Ministry of Defence , says the attack took place Friday.

The gunmen entered the compound manned by members of the 209th Corps of the Afghan National Army with a military vehicle and began shooting as soldiers prayed in a mosque. At least one soldier was killed and five were injured.

An attacker wearing a suicide vest was killed by soldiers before his explosives could ignite, Waziri said.