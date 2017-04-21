AP FACT CHECK: Gorsuch, SCOTUS didn't ban teaching of Islam
WASHINGTON — Newly sworn in Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch didn't cast the deciding vote in a case on Islam in public schools, despite the claims of several widely shared stories. The high court has issued no such opinion in the days since Gorsuch has joined its bench.
The stories shared by several right-leaning viral content sites, including Conservative World Daily and We Conservative, say the nine justices met and voted 5-4 in
The court's
Gorsuch was sworn in as a justice on April 10.