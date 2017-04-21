Czechs to challenge British verdict on a Czech's killing

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek says his country cannot accept the acquittal in Britain of a man charged with murdering a Czech national there, and intends to seek a hearing at the European Court of Human Rights.

Zdenek Makar, 31, died in September after a fight in London involving four Britons. One of them, 29-year-old Raymond Sculley, was acquitted by a jury earlier in this month of charges of murder and manslaughter.

After a consultation with British prosecutors, Zaoralek said Friday he had "no doubt" that the verdict was wrong, and the right to a proper trial was denied.