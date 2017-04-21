Dad gets 10-year prison sentence for fleeing with 2 sons

NEWTON, N.J. — A New Jersey father who sparked a nationwide search when he fled the state with his two young sons has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Under terms of the sentence Friday, Kristopher Dohm will be eligible for parole in a year.

Dohm pleaded guilty last month to two counts of interference of custody.

The 38-year-old had told his ex-wife that he was taking their sons, then ages 7 and 8, on a trip to Nevada in 2015. She reported them missing when they failed to return.

Dohm and his sons were found weeks later at a motel in New Port Richey, Florida, along with a fugitive wanted in Tennessee on sex charges.