Federal agents seize records from Connecticut flight school

HARTFORD, Conn. — Federal agents have seized records from a Connecticut flight school that had a student pilot die in a 2016 plane crash. Investigators have said the crash appeared to be intentionally caused by the student pilot.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2pXAQDs ) that agents from the U.S. Department of Transportation's inspector general visited the American Flight Academy at Hartford's Brainard Airport on Thursday. The newspaper said a lawyer for the academy could not be reached for comment and that the U.S. attorney's office declined to comment.