Florida senator who used racial slur resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues is resigning.

Republican Sen. Frank Artiles submitted a resignation letter to the Senate president's office on Friday, four days after he used the 'n-word' and vulgarities at a private club near the state capitol .

He later apologized on the Senate floor.

Democrats were calling for his expulsion and Republican leadership began an investigation into whether Artiles violated Senate rules.