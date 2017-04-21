George HW Bush to stay through weekend in Houston hospital

HOUSTON — A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the nation's 41st president will remain in a Houston hospital through the weekend while he recovers from a mild case of pneumonia.

Family spokesman Jim McGrath posted Friday on Twitter that doctors will keep the 92-year-old Bush at Houston Methodist Hospital "to ensure a fully clean bill of health."

McGrath said Bush "feels terrific," and Bush's vice-president , Dan Quayle, talked with him by phone on Friday.

Bush was hospitalized April 14 for treatment of a persistent cough. Physicians say his pneumonia was treated and resolved. But he has been held for observation while he regains his strength.