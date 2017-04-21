Hollywood producer gives $30M to Penn State communications
A
A
Share via Email
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Hollywood producer and screenwriter known for creating such television hits as "Magnum, P.I.," ''Quantum Leap" and "NCIS" is donating $30 million to Penn State University.
The donation from Donald Bellisario and his wife, Vivienne, will be used to transform the university's College of Communications. In recognition of the contribution, the university trustees on Friday approved renaming the college after Bellisario.
Bellisario graduated from Penn State in 1961. He started off in advertising and worked his way up to senior
Penn State says the donation is the fifth-largest gift in the university's history.
___
This story has been corrected to show Bellisario was nominated for multiple Emmy awards, but didn't win.