Hungary: Opposition seeks repeal of law about US university

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Opposition lawmakers in Hungary are asking the constitutional Court to repeal legal amendments they say target Central European University, founded by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

The appeal filed Friday seeks to strike down changes to the law on higher education passed two weeks ago and said by critics to limit academic freedom.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban says CEU is "cheating" because it issues diplomas accepted both in the United States — where it is accredited in New York state but has no campus — and in Hungary, where it has been operating since shortly after its 1991 foundation.