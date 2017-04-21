In Syria, population transfers stalled over violence resume

BEIRUT — A Syrian state TV says the troubled population transfers involving thousands of Syrians have resumed after stalling for days following a massive explosion that killed dozens.

The deal between the government and rebels envisions the transfer of 30,000 people over 60 days.

Al-Ikhbariya TV broadcast the arrival Friday of buses carrying hundreds of residents of pro-government villages Foua and Kfarya, besieged by rebels, to temporary shelters in government-controlled Aleppo suburb.

Amer Burhan, an evacuee from the pro-opposition town Zabadani, says their buses began moving toward rebel-held Idlib province.