India: 14 killed when fire engulfs in store selling kerosene

NEW DELHI — At least 14 people were killed in a fire Friday that engulfed a store selling kerosene, which is used in India for cooking fuel, authorities said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Madhya Pradesh state's top elected official, confirmed that the blaze broke out in central India's Chhindwara district. The area is nearly 900 kilometres (560 miles) south of New Delhi.

The Times of India newspaper reported that about 25 people were inside the shop when the fire started and that more were lined up outside to purchase fuel and food.

At least three people suffered burns and were hospitalized, the newspaper reported.

The fire spread to nearby shops and several firetrucks controlled the blaze.