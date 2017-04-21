Indian public health group loses permit for foreign funds

NEW DELHI — India's government has cancelled permission for foreign funding for one of the country's main public health organizations, whose donors include the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

It's the latest move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in cracking down on charities and nonprofits that receive funds from overseas and are often criticized for working against national interests.

The Public Health Foundation of India also partners with the Indian government on several projects.

The group's spokesman Rajeev Chhibber said Friday that the organization received a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs saying it lost its registration to get foreign money last week.