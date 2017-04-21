Indonesia military threatens news site after coup story

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's military says it's reporting an online news site to the police after it wrote about an Intercept story alleging current and retired generals plotted to overthrow President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

The Intercept, confounded by Glenn Greenwald, a journalist known for his stories about the U.S. National Security Agency's mass surveillance, published the story earlier this week.

Citing intelligence documents, unnamed generals and protest leaders, it alleges that huge protests in Jakarta against the capital's minority Christian governor were a front for a movement to unseat Jokowi.

The military's statement Friday said an account of the Intercept story published by the Indonesian site Tirto was either "not true" or a "hoax."