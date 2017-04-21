Lawyer tells rape trial jury women are 'good' at lying

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A defence lawyer is being criticized for telling a Tennessee jury that women are "especially good" at lying "because they're the weaker sex."

The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports (http://memne.ws/2p2pSzy ) attorney Steve Farese made the comments during closing arguments of the trial of Mark Giannini, a wealthy businessman accused of raping a woman who came to his house for a job interview. Farese maintains that the sex was consensual and has questioned the woman's credibility.

Memphis Area Women's Council executive director Deborah Clubb calls Farese's comments "absolutely despicable."