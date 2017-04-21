Masked men attack activists in Israeli rights group clip
JERUSALEM — Footage filmed by an Israeli human rights group shows what it says are a group of masked settlers attacking activists assisting Palestinians in the West Bank.
Sarit Michaeli of Israeli group B'Tselem said about a dozen activists were accompanying Palestinian shepherds when they came under an "unprovoked" attack.
The clip shows a group of masked men charging at the activists, throwing stones and hitting them with sticks.
One man ran at a rights activist, Rabbi Arik Ascherman, and hit him on the back of the head with a stick.
Michaeli said Rabbi Ascherman received medical care and two other activists were treated in hospital for a broken arm and a head wound.
Israeli police and military had no immediate comment. Palestinians often complain settlers carry out attacks with impunity.