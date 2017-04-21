Massachusetts man sentenced for burial plot sale scam

WOBURN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to selling unused burial plots that had already been purchased by other people and pocketing the cash.

Prosecutors say 71-year-old John Hughes was sentenced Thursday to two years of probation, the first three months of which must be served in home confinement, and ordered to pay nearly $75,000 in restitution to the city of Melrose. He pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court to multiple counts of larceny.