Nigerian police say 2 kidnapped Turkish nationals rescued

WARRI, Nigeria — Police in Nigeria say they have rescued two Turkish nationals who were kidnapped this month and arrested five of their abductors.

Gunmen seized the two employees of BKS Construction on April 9 in the southern state of Akwa Ibom.

State Police Commissioner Donald Awunah said Friday that the rescue was carried out on Wednesday following " skilful professional negotiation."

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 200 million naira ($655,000). It was not clear whether any ransom was paid.

Turkey's embassy has not yet commented.

Kidnappings of Nigerians and foreigners are common all over this West African country. In the oil-rich Niger Delta in the south, some kidnappings are carried out by militants demanding a greater share of oil riches for residents.