Pennsylvania man found guilty in boy's overdose death

SUNBURY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has been convicted for his role in death of a 9-year-old boy, who overdosed on a powerful painkiller while in his care.

A Northumberland County jury spent four hours deliberating Thursday before finding 61-year-old Victor Hare III guilty of involuntary manslaughter, drug delivery resulting in death and other charges.

Hare was babysitting Korbin Rager in 2014 when authorities say he provided the boy with a fatal dose of Oxycodone.

The boy's mother was previously sentenced to three years in prison for letting Hare babysit her son, knowing the Point Township man had a drug problem.

Hare told reporters as he left the courthouse that he was "still not guilty."