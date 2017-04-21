Poland's opposition wants defence minister dismissed

WARSAW, Poland — The leader of Poland's main opposition party is calling for the dismissal of Defence Minister Antoni Macierewicz, saying his actions and choice of aides raise security questions.

Grzegorz Schetyna said Friday his Civic Platform party is filing a motion in parliament for a no-confidence vote on Macierewicz.

He said there are "many reasons" why Macierewicz should go, including his two aides who were treated in a "privileged" way despite lacking proper qualifications for their sensitive jobs.

One was dismissed under pressure from the ruling party's leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski; the other one resigned Thursday.

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she was not considering Macierewicz's dismissal.