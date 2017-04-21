Poland's opposition wants defence minister dismissed
WARSAW, Poland — The leader of Poland's main opposition party is calling for the dismissal of
Grzegorz Schetyna said Friday his Civic Platform party is filing a motion in parliament for a no-confidence vote on Macierewicz.
He said there are "many reasons" why Macierewicz should go, including his two aides who were treated in a "privileged" way despite lacking proper qualifications for their sensitive jobs.
One was dismissed under pressure from the ruling party's leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski; the other one resigned Thursday.
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said she was not considering Macierewicz's dismissal.
Macierewicz survived a no-confidence vote last year, thanks to the ruling party's majority in parliament.