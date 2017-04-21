Prosecutors: Dentist pulled tooth while riding hoverboard

Seth Lookhart was charged with 17 counts of Medicaid fraud after prosecutors say he billed Medicaid $1.8 million last year for IV sedation used in procedures that didn't call for it.

Prosecutors say in an indictment that investigators found a video on Lookhart's phone of him riding a hoverboard while extracting a sedated patient's tooth. They say he texted the video to his office manager and joked that it was a "new standard of care." Prosecutors say investigators contacted the patient and she told them she was unaware that Lookhart was riding the hoverboard while operating on her.