Russian planes detected off Alaska 4 times this week
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The U.S. military says Russian military aircraft have approached the coast of Alaska four times this week, and U.S. fighter jets intercepted them twice.
The military says the latest incident happened late Thursday, and that F-22 Raptor aircraft and Canadian CF-18 Hornet fighters safely intercepted two Russian TU-95 Bear bombers.
Lori O'Donley is spokeswoman for the North American Aerospace
Russia periodically flies into the U.S. air
The incidents come amid heightened U.S.-Russian tensions over the civil war in Syria.
North American Aerospace