The Latest: Audit: Panel may warn police about missing data

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Latest on Hartford police reportedly failing to submit data on thousands of traffic stops as required by a Connecticut law intended to prevent racial profiling (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

An advisory board is considering warning police in Connecticut's capital city that the department faces a possible loss of state funding for failing to report data on thousands of traffic stops.

The reports are required under a state law designed to prevent racial profiling.

An audit of Hartford police records disclosed Friday that the department submitted valid data for about 2,000 traffic stops made between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016, but that dispatch logs show there were actually about 6,500 stops during that period.

Members of the Connecticut Racial Profiling Prohibition Project Advisory Board say they're looking into whether to warn Hartford police and other departments about the penalties for not complying with the law.

Hartford police say they're confident officers collected the required data and they're trying to determine why the data is missing.

____

10:24 a.m.

Data analysts say police in Connecticut's capital city have failed to report thousands of traffic stops as required by a state law intended to prevent racial profiling.

Central Connecticut State University analysts disclosed Friday that Hartford police submitted records for about 2,000 traffic stops between Oct. 1, 2015, and Sept. 30, 2016, but that dispatch logs show there were about 6,500 stops during that period.

The data is compiled each year for reports analyzing the race and ethnicity of drivers stopped by police and why they were stopped. Researcher Ken Barone says there is concern officers are not filling out forms for each traffic stop.