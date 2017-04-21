The Latest: Inmates say health issues may affect executions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Latest on Arkansas' plan to execute several inmates before the end of April (all times local):

11:25 a.m.

Two Arkansas death row inmates are asking a judge to halt their executions, saying their poor health could make the lethal injections especially painful.

Jack Jones and Marcel Williams are set to be executed Monday night.

Jones and Williams want a federal judge to find the state's lethal injection protocol unconstitutional. Williams argues that his obesity and diabetes could make the lethal injections too painful. Jones argues that his diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions could cause him to suffer an "extended and painful death."

Ledell Lee was executed Thursday in Arkansas' first execution since 2005.

Arkansas had scheduled eight executions over an 11-day period before the end of April, when its supply of one lethal injection drug expires. The first three executions were cancelled because of court decisions. Legal rulings have put at least one other in doubt.

___

2:45 a.m.

Arkansas has carried out its first execution in nearly a dozen years despite a flurry of legal challenges that had spared three other convicted killers.

Ledell Lee was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. Thursday, four minutes before his death warrant was due to expire at midnight, capping a chaotic week of legal wrangling. Arkansas originally wanted to put eight inmates to death before the state's supply of midazolam, one of three drugs used in its lethal injection process, expires at the end of April.

Three of those executions were cancelled this week because of court decisions. Another inmate scheduled for execution next week has received a stay.