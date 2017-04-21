The Latest: S. Carolina sheriff says officers were ambushed

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. — The Latest on a South Carolina police shooting (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say a man shot to death by police in South Carolina had fired a gun at his mother and ambushed two officers, firing at them as they came into a bedroom to investigate.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said at a Friday press conference that 26-year-old Jose Trejo was known to police, facing domestic violence and drug charges before.

Malphrus said Jasper County deputy Justin Smith was shot in the shoulder and hand, while Hardeeville police Sgt. Kelvin Grant was wounded in the armpit Thursday evening at the home near Hardeeville, about 15 miles north of Savannah, Georgia. The sheriff says both men may have surgery Friday.

Malphrus says investigators don't know why Trejo shot at his mother. The bullet missed, but she was burned on the face by gunpowder.

___

10:50 a.m.

South Carolina state police are investigating a shootout that left a man dead and two officers wounded.

Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus says the officers were responding to a report of a man shooting at a woman Thursday evening when a man came out of the home in Hardeeville, firing his gun. The officers returned fire, killing the Hispanic man, whose name has not been released.

Malphrus says Deputy Justin Smith was shot in the shoulder and hand. Hardeeville police Sgt. Kelvin Grant was wounded in the armpit. Both were being treated at a Savannah, Georgia, hospital.

Smith has been with the department two years; Grant since 2010.

State Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry says Smith is white and Grant is black.