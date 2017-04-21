The Latest: St. Louis utilities cautious after killings

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on the killings of two utility workers in St. Louis (all times local):

9:20 a.m.

St. Louis utility workers are back in the field but taking extra precautions after the fatal shooting of two natural gas company employees.

A gunman walked up to the Laclede Gas Co. workers Thursday and began shooting, before walking away and turning the gun on himself. The workers and the gunman have not been identified.

Police believe the victims were picked at random. But there was enough concern for Laclede Gas and electric company Ameren Missouri to pull all of their workers from St. Louis' streets Thursday. Two other utilities, Missouri American Water and the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District, removed workers from the area where the shooting happened.

On Friday, water meter readers were given the option of working in pairs. Other crews were given safety reminders.

___

1 a.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what led a gunman to open fire on two utility workers in a residential neighbourhood in St. Louis, killing both of them before fatally shooting himself.

Police say the gunman walked up to the two men who worked for Laclede Gas on Thursday morning and started shooting, then turned the gun on himself. Police Capt. Mary Warnecke said, "It does not appear words were exchanged."

Both Laclede Gas and the electric company Ameren Missouri pulled workers from the streets for the rest of the day as a precaution.

Police described the St. Louis shooter as black, and both victims as white, but there was no indication the shooting was racially motivated.