The Latest: Trump

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local)

___

6:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says that the latest Islamic State group attack in Paris will have a "big effect" on France's upcoming presidential election.

Trump tweeted early Friday, "Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!"

An attacker emerged from a car in Paris Thursday and used an automatic weapon to shoot at officers in the centre of the Champs-Elysees. One officer was killed as was the gunman.

Candidates in France's presidential election treaded carefully in response to the attack with the first round of voting set for Sunday.

Trump has not expressed an opinion on the upcoming French election, although he was a supporter of the British decision to exit the European Union and has instead stated his preference to one-on-one trade and defence agreements with U.S. allies.

___

3:20 a.m.

Iran is failing to fulfil the "spirit" of its nuclear deal with world powers, President Donald Trump has declared, setting an ominous tone for his forthcoming decision about whether to pull the U.S. out of the landmark agreement.

As he often had during the president campaign, Trump ripped into the deal struck by Iran, the U.S. and other world powers in 2015 and said "it shouldn't have been signed." Yet he pointedly stopped sort of telegraphing whether or not the U.S. would stay in.