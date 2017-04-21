The Latest: Venezuela officials: 12 dead overnight violence

CARACAS, Venezuela — The Latest on the ongoing political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Authorities in Venezuela say 12 people were killed overnight following looting and violence in the South American nation's capital amid a spiraling political crisis.

The Public Ministry confirmed the deaths Friday and said another six were hurt.

Most of the deaths took place in El Valle, where opposition leaders say 13 people were hit with an electrical current while trying to loot a bakery protected by an electric fence.