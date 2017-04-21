The Latest: VP Pence arrives in Australia, last stop in Asia
SYDNEY, Australia — The Latest on U.S.
9:20 p.m.
U.S.
Pence landed in Australia on Friday night, his latest stop on a 10-day tour through Asia.
He's expected to meet with Turnbull, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, opposition leader Bill Shorten and others. Pence and his family are also scheduled to tour the Sydney Opera House and other landmarks.
The visit follows Pence's stops in South Korea, Japan and Indonesia for events focused on national security, trade and economic development.