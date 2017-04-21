The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 20, 2017:

Top Songs

1. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara

2. The Cure, Lady Gaga

3. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar

4. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars

5. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt

6. Issues, Julia Michaels

7. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran

8. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles

9. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

10.iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty), KYLE

Top Albums

1. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar

2. The Search for Everything, John Mayer

3. Beauty and the Beast , Various Artists

4. ÷ , Ed Sheeran

5. More Life, Drake

6. Memories...Do Not Open, The Chainsmokers

7. The Fate of the Furious: The Album, Various Artists

8. Playboi Carti, Playboi Carti

9. PTX, Vol. IV - Classics, Pentatonix

10.24K Magic, Bruno Mars

__________