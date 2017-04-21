The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes' Official Music Charts for the week ending April 20, 2017:
Top Songs
1. Stay, Zedd & Alessia Cara
2. The Cure, Lady Gaga
3. HUMBLE., Kendrick Lamar
4. That's What I Like, Bruno Mars
5. Body Like a Back Road, Sam Hunt
6. Issues, Julia Michaels
7. Shape of You, Ed Sheeran
8. Sign of the Times, Harry Styles
9. Something Just Like This, The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
10.iSpy (feat. Lil Yachty), KYLE
Top Albums
1. DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
2. The Search for Everything, John Mayer
3. Beauty and the Beast , Various Artists
4. ÷ , Ed Sheeran
5. More Life, Drake
6. Memories...Do Not Open, The Chainsmokers
7. The Fate of the Furious: The Album, Various Artists
8. Playboi Carti, Playboi Carti
9. PTX, Vol. IV - Classics, Pentatonix
10.24K Magic, Bruno Mars
