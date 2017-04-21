Trucks loses control, plows into crowd, killing 20 in India

HYDERABAD, India — At least 20 people have been killed and several others seriously injured after a truck driver lost control and plowed into a group of protesting farmers in southern India Friday, officials said.

At least 14 of those killed were electrocuted because the bus first hit an electricity pole causing high-tension wires to fall onto the crowd, police official Jaya Lakshmi said.

The local government has ordered an investigation.

Eyewitnesses on local TV described heart-rending scenes and mangled bodies as the bus first hit a car and the electricity pole before crashing into the crowd.