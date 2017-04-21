News / World

Turkish opposition challenges presidential powers vote

In this March 29, 2017 photo, schoolchildren visiting the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, watch the changing of the honour guard in Ankara, Turkey. The legacy of the man whose surname means

In this March 29, 2017 photo, schoolchildren visiting the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey, watch the changing of the honour guard in Ankara, Turkey. The legacy of the man whose surname means "father of Turks" was one of a modern, secular, western-leaning Turkey. But the personality cult that grew around him has very gradually been fading as current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power since 2003 as alternately prime minister and president, has harked back to the glory days of the height of the Ottoman Empire to whip up patriotic sentiment. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

ANKARA, Turkey — Days after Turkey's election authority rejected its request to annul the referendum on boosting the president's powers, the country's main opposition says it will apply to Turkey's highest administrative court.

The opposition party is contesting the results of Sunday's referendum due to a number of voting irregularities, in particular an electoral board decision to accept ballots without official stamps, which breaks Turkish law. International monitors have also noted irregularities in the voting that resulted in a narrow win for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's "yes" camp.

Deputy chairman Bulent Tezcan said Friday that his Republican People's Party, or CHP, would seek a cancellation of the electoral board's controversial decision at the Council of State. It would also request that the election board not declare official results until the court's ruling.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular