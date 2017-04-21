UK delays decision on Sky merger approval

LONDON — Britain's culture secretary has delayed any decision in the proposed merger of Sky and Twenty-First Century Fox.

Karen Bradley said Friday she would give regulators more time to offer submissions on the matter because the upcoming June 8 British election. The reports had been due in May but will now be due June 20.

Bradley says "once these reports are received, my decision-making role in this process would resume."

The merger would help Rupert Murdoch consolidate his power base in British media. His U.S. media group Twenty-First Century Fox already owns just over 39 per cent of Sky Plc.