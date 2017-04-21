UK'S May promises to keep 0.7 per cent foreign aid commitment

LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May is vowing that Britain will continue spending 0.7 per cent of gross domestic product on foreign aid despite pressure to drop the target.

May, who is campaigning in a national election, said Friday that the commitment "remains and will remain" if her Conservative government is re-elected in June.

May says she is proud British aid helps people around the world, though she said there is a need to "make sure that we are able to spend that money in the most effective way."

Some members of May's Conservative Party want to cut aid spending, arguing the money could be better spent at home.